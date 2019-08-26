What's News Today: teacher on trial, interstate road work

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

The trial begins today for the high school teacher, facing charges for a child sex crime. Lynchburg Police say Kelly Bryant was arrested in February for taking indecent liberties with a child in 2009 with a former student at Heritage High School. According to Facebook, Bryant coached Volleyball for 18 years before retiring from that job in 2017. School leaders say they were not aware of the incident. Bryant was place on administrative leave.

Road work on Interstate 81 could impact your commute this week. From 8 p.m. to noon through Wednesday, shoulder closures and lane shifts will be in place southbound between mile markers 126 and 127, which is one to two miles south of the Ironto exit. Crews will be paving the inside shoulder and installing a barrier wall.

Senator Warner will begin a two-day visit to Southwest Virginia. He will meet with students and alumni of the Beacon of Hope program at E. C. Glass High School, talking about ways to make higher education more affordable. He will also hold a roundtable with local farmers this afternoon in Chatham, before meeting with young professionals in Danville.

Students will begin moving in, today, to the new Student Apartment Village at Hollins University. This is the first new residential housing in 50 years, bringing more students to the main part of campus. The next phase of the project will begin soon, bringing even more rooms to campus.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.