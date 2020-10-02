Potential power line incident blocked northbound and southbound lanes on Franklin Road

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE

Roanoke County Police Department announced that both northbound and southbound lanes in the 6200 block of Franklin Road are now open.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Roanoke County Police Department announced a warning of a roadblock in the area of the 6200 block of Franklin Road in Roanoke.

A dump truck hitting potential power lines across the roadway and Roanoke County Police and Fire Rescue are on the scene, according to authorities.

Police said it is unknown when the lanes will reopen.

Here is a map of the approximate location police said roads are blocked: