GLENVAR, Va. – Those driving on US 460 on the western side of Roanoke County may experience some delays.

The road is closed in the westbound direction with only one eastbound lane open where it intersects with Crossmill Lane, about a quarter-mile south of the Glenvar Library.

Both Roanoke County Police and Roanoke County Fire & Rescue are at the scene.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.