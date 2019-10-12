Scott Olson/Getty Images

Columbus Day weekend is one of the deadliest on Virginia roads, according to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

Columbus Day marked the second-highest total of fatal crashes among all holidays throughout the region in 2017, according to WWBT.

More than 80 area police agencies, including Virginia State Police, will be on heightened alert over Columbus Day weekend.

Many people tend to travel on the weekend due to the closure of many schools and businesses on Monday.

The Virginia DMV and police are encouraging drivers to wear a seat belt, avoid distractions, obey speed limits and drive sober.

