RINER, Va. - A downed electrical pole has closed Route 8 in Montgomery County, according to VDOT.

Authorities say the road is closed in Riner at Meadow Creek Road.

Drivers should take an alternate route if possible, and should expect significant delays.

According to Appalachian Power, more than 700 people are without power in the area.

