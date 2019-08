ROANOKE Va. - A multi-car crash is creating traffic back-ups on Interstate 81 near the 138 mile marker.

As of 4:15 p.m. the northbound left shoulder, left lane, and right lane are closed.

Backups around around 4 miles long.

The cause of the crash has not yet been released.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.