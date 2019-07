Snapshot of a VDOT camera at mile marker 128 taken at 5:58 p.m. on July 15, 2019. Credit: VDOT

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - Drivers heading north out of the New River Valley on Interstate 81 should expect delays.

A tractor-trailer crash at mile marker 127, just south of the Ironto exit, has traffic at a crawl.

At one point, all northbound lanes were closed, and now, only one lane of traffic is getting by.

As of 7 p.m., traffic is backed up nearly 10 miles.

