ROANOKE, Va. – Well, the rain is gone with system #1. But, now we turn our attention to system #2. System #2 will certainly have the highest impacts in the mountains. That is where we will see some snow showers and the strongest winds. Winter Weather Advisories will soon go into effect for Bland and Highland Cos. and eastern parts of Pocahontas Cos. While Winter Storm Warnings will soon go into effect for Grayson Co. and also for western Pocahontas and Greenbrier Cos.

The west slopes and higher elevations will certainly see the most the snow out of this. As a matter of fact, areas near Quinwood and Rainelle in WV might see more than a half of foot of snow through Tuesday morning! Even Mt. Rogers (maybe even Mountain Lake) could see several inches of snow before all is said and done. But once you leave elevations above say 3.500 feet, the amount of snow you will see will go down drastically. Still, parts of the NRV and Highlands could see up to 1” (that’s 0-1”) of snow later tonight into tomorrow morning as some of these bands will make it farther east. We could even see some flurries east of the Parkway.

The wind will impact everyone though. A Wind Advisory is in effect for areas and along and west of the Parkway from 10 a.m. Monday through noon Tuesday. That’s where we could feel gusts over 50 mph. The winds will be strong farther east, but the strongest winds will be in the mountains.