Annual Geminid meteor shower peaks next week

ROANOKE, Va. – Every December, sky-gazers wait on the Geminid meteor shower. The Geminids are typically a good show too, but this year may have a few hurdles in the way.

The first hurdle to clear is the moonlight. The moon will be very close to full, which may dim out some shooting stars. Experts from EarthSky still expect that some shooting stars will overcome the moonlight. Some estimates of 20-30 meteors per hour have been forecast for this year, although these projections can often be overdone.

Get out as early as 9 p.m., and dress warmly. Peak activity usually isn’t until 2 a.m.

The second hurdle to clear is the weather. Your Local Weather Authority continues to watch for a potential storm system during this time frame. It’s still unclear exactly when this storm system will arrive. If there’s enough cold air leftover after a cold front earlier in the week, this system might mean wintry weather. If the colder air retreats north more quickly, we’d just be left with rain sometime either on the 13th or the 14th.