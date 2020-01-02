A pair of cold fronts bring rain, wind, cold and mountain snow late Thursday through Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. – While 2020 has started off rather calm and cool, things will start to change for us throughout the day Thursday. Despite clouds increasing, high temperatures will still manage to reach 50-55°.

The atmosphere moistens up a bit ahead of our first weather system, allowing for some showers to develop Thursday evening.

Future Tracker - 1/2/2020 at 4 p.m.

This rain becomes more widespread at times overnight into the early morning hours Friday, as a boundary lifts to the north.

FutureTracker - 1/3/2020 1 a.m.

We’ll see a break in the action through a good chunk of Friday afternoon, allowing temperatures to rise into the upper 50s and low to mid 60s.

As the afternoon and evening go on, another round of rain will push from west to east. This is with our first cold front. Another front to the west, however, may allow some showers to linger into Saturday morning.

FutureTracker - 1/3/2020 5 p.m.

Once the second cold front passes Saturday, we’ll notice the wind picking up, temperatures dropping and mountain snow developing. Mountain snow showers will last into Sunday morning.

FutureTracker - 1/5/2020 12 a.m.

Several inches of snow are likely near Burkes Garden, Whitetop, Mountain Lake and Snowshoe. A light accumulation of 0-1″ will be possible in parts of western Grayson, Wythe, Bland, Bath and Highland Counties. Other than that, you may see a few flurries in parts of the Roanoke Valley and/or New River Valley late Saturday night.

Highs Saturday will be around 50-55°, with lows Sunday morning in the upper 20s and lower 30s (lower wind chills). Clouds decrease Sunday, with a strong wind at times. High temperatures will be in the 40s.

The next shot for rain, wind, cold and mountain snow arrives late next Tuesday into early next Wednesday.