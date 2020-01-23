Snow blanketed the region this time four years ago

ROANOKE, Va. – The winter of 2019-2020 has been rather wimpy so far for our area’s snow lovers. We still have February and March to go, though.

Around this time four years ago, however, snow blanketed the region. A powerhouse of a storm worked up the East Coast, while high pressure to the north kept a wealth of cold air over the region.

January snowstorm setup in 2016

For most of Southside and Lynchburg, this dropped 6-12″ on you. Parts of the Roanoke Valley and Highlands saw more than a foot of snow from this storm. The winners were in western Greenbrier and western Pocahontas Counties, where more than a foot and a half of snow fell.

Snow totals from January 22 and 23, 2016

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg tweeted Thursday morning that parts of northern Virginia saw a whopping 30-40″ of snow!

So far, this winter has been pretty lackluster with regard to snow. Very little has fallen outside the mountains. 4 years ago today-quite a different story. A major coastal storm brought 1-2 ft. of snow to the region. A few spots in northern VA (e.g. Winchester) saw 30-40 inches! pic.twitter.com/bJDM8of1iP — NWS Blacksburg (@NWSBlacksburg) January 22, 2020

Looking at our archives here at 10 News, there were some interesting stories. One included emergency crews assisting a woman who was giving birth in Clearbrook.

Then, there was the Holbrook family who took a different approach to playing in the snow. The three kids took to their bathing suits and jumped into the field of white at their house.