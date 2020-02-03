Fireworks from Chiefs fans’ Super Bowl celebrations detected on radar

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – After the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense erupted for 21 points in the 4th quarter of Super Bowl LIV, fans erupted in their own way. Who could blame them, when the team hadn’t won the big game in half a century?

Following the 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, fireworks lit up the sky in parts of Kansas City. Fans and onlookers weren’t the only ones taking notice of the show.

The National Weather Service in Kansas City posted to social media that fireworks celebrations were being detected on weather radar.

Here's #KansasCity erupting in celebration, as detected by our radar! 🎉🎇🎆🏈 Posted by US National Weather Service Kansas City Missouri on Sunday, February 2, 2020

We oftentimes see birds, bugs, smoke, etc. detected on radar, but I’ve never seen this one before.

It is beneficial to forecasters, though, to see this on radar. This can have an implication on air quality around the area, if a temperature inversion (warm air above cold) is in place.