First supermoon of 2020... sort of

ROANOKE, Va. – This weekend we’ll see the second full moon of 2020 and what some are considering the first supermoon of the year.

The full moon will rise at 4:47 p.m. on Saturday, will reach its full phase at 2:33 a.m. on Sunday and eventually set by 7:33 a.m.

A supermoon is a full moon that appears slightly larger and brighter due to the distance between the moon and Earth being closer than normal.

This supermoon is also known as a ‘snow moon’ due to the winter weather that is associated with February.

Depending on who you talk to, some will say that this will not be the first supermoon of the year due to the distance between the moon and Earth during its peak.

The moon will be 225,234 miles away from Earth this weekend when it reaches its full phase.

According to NASA, perigee is when the Earth and the moon are closest. On average, a distance of 226,000 miles separates the two.

Other sources claim that a supermoon only occurs when Earth and the moon are approximately 223,000 miles from each other.

Depending on which definition you decide to go with, it could be a supermoon or just a full moon.