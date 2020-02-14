ROANOKE, Va. – Despite the fact that February has been exceptionally wet in our part of the Commonwealth, a statewide burn ban goes into effect Saturday, the 15th.

The statewide law prohibits open air burning before 4 p.m. within 300 feet of woodlands. This applies to camp fires, brush piles, trash and anything that can spread a fire. According to the Virginia Department of Forestry, 95% of wildfires are caused by human activity.

The ban is in place through April 30th.

When weather systems pass through this time of year, the relative humidity can drop by a lot afterward. That, in combination with a gusty wind, can act as a fuel for these kinds of fires.