Tornado warning expires for parts of Roanoke and Montgomery counties

Warning originally set to expire at 4:15 p.m.

Delaney Wearden, Meteorologist

Justin McKee, Meteorologist

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE: The National Weather Service has expired the tornado warning early.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for parts of Roanoke and Montgomery counties.

At 3:37 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Huffman, or near Mountain Lake, moving southeast at 35 mph.

Tornado Warning on April 8

Those in this shaded region are advised to take cover now!

The NWS advises people to move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

At one point, the warning covered parts of Craig and Giles counties, but that has since been lifted in those areas.

