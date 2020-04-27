LOOK UP! Venus shines brightest all week in the evening sky
This is the brightest the planet will appear all year, and you can see it in the western sky
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s not at all rare to look to the west and see the planet Venus. In fact, it’s the second-brightest celestial body that we see. This week (Apr 27-May 1), Venus will be at its brightest point Monday evening around 9.
That’s good news for us in southwest and central Virginia, as we expect a clear sky around that time. To Venus’ left, you’ll see the moon so you can use that as a reference point.
The planet will continue to shine brightly throughout the week. This is because Venus will be in a crescent phase (like the moon), at which point about a quarter of the planet is illuminated by the sun. The 25% illumination cannot be seen by the naked eye, but can be made out with a telescope.
Venus will dim again in the month of May, as it passes between the earth and sun. The planet will then become visible in the morning sky this summer.
