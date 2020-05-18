Download our weather app! Inches of rain, flooding expected this week

ROANOKE, Va. – Here is how you can download our weather app ahead of the next few days of rain.

Most of Monday will actually be dry, but the days that follow will be quite wet at times. Flooding is going to be a concern throughout the week, with rivers possibly staying high through the dry and warm Memorial Day weekend.

Impact timeline for this week

We are tracking an area of low pressure over the Tennessee River Valley that will stall between Tuesday and Thursday, continuously pumping in moisture and rounds of rain for our region. That’s not to say that you will see rain for 72-84 hours straight, but periods of rain will be developing during that time frame.

Stalled area of low pressure dumps rounds of rain

As the air rises up the mountains Monday night, some showers will begin and will continue to develop into the overnight. Most of this will be fairly light.

FutureTracker - 9 p.m. Monday

We’ll then see rounds of rain on and off throughout the day Tuesday and then again Wednesday and Thursday. Increased lift up the terrain, along with somewhat tropical moisture means that this rain will be heavy times.

FutureTracker - 4 p.m. Tuesday

One of the main impacts we’ll feel is cabin fever. I know that sounds silly, but given the current state of affairs - there may not be much time to get outdoors.

Flooding is the main concern, weather-wise. This week alone, we’re expected to see a widespread 2-4″ of rain. Some areas from Roanoke County through parts of Franklin, Henry, Patrick, Floyd, Carroll and Grayson Counties could see 4 to perhaps as much as 8 inches of rain when all is over.

Storm threats this week

Flooding will likely lead to some road closures. Fortunately, we don’t expect damaging wind, hail or tornadoes. One other plus side to the rain is that pollen levels will stay low for much of the week ahead.

By late Friday and Memorial Day weekend, we’ll begin to warm up and dry things out a little bit.