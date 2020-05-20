Flooding along the Roanoke River expected through Friday

ROANOKE, Va. – The rain continues to fall which will cause area rivers to rise in the coming days. The National Weather Service office in Blackburg has issued a flood warning for the Roanoke River that begins this afternoon and will continue until late Friday night. This will affect parts of the city of Roanoke, city of Salem and Roanoke County.

Flood warning for Roanoke, Salem and Roanoke County (WSLS)

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, the river was at 6.2 feet and rising. Flood stage is 10 feet, which will be reached late this afternoon.

The crest is forecasted at 14.4 feet and will be reached early Thursday afternoon. The river is expected to fall back below flood stage by early Friday afternoon. This crest compares to a previous crest from September 2015, when the river reached 14.6 feet.

We’ll likely see the Roanoke River Greenway and Wasena Park get flooded, as well as some flooding at the Rivers Edge Sports Complex.