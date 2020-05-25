The Memorial Day weather outlook allows many of us to finally dry out some

ROANOKE, Va. – After the flooding rains last week, we got a nice break on Saturday before more showers and storms developed on Sunday. The bulk of the rain fell in Franklin and Henry Counties, where we saw the Smith River rise, flash flooding concerns, mudslides, trees down and more weather impacts.

Franklin and Henry Cos. rainfall estimates (WSLS)

An areal flood warning for the city of Martinsville and Henry County continues until 11 a.m. The Smith River at Martinsville is starting to drop after reaching minor flood stage last night, the highest levels we’ve seen there since 2010.

Tracking river levels in Martinsville (WSLS)

Switching gears to your holiday forecast, the weather should pan out pretty nicely for us in the southwest and central Virginia. We’ll start the day with clouds, but the sun should peek through during the afternoon. Temperatures warm from the 60s in the morning to the low to mid-70s by afternoon. We’ll also stay mainly dry with maybe just a couple of stray showers out there.

Memorial Day planner (WSLS)

Tuesday looks pretty quiet too, but eventually, rain chances will start to creep back up. They’ll peak on Friday at 70%, a good shot at widespread showers and storms.

5 day rain/storm coverage (WSLS)

The final week of May should feature temperatures fluctuating a few degrees on either side of average, so nothing too chilly or hot is ahead of us. Have a great week!