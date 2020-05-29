Few strong storms possible Friday before a beautiful weekend takes over

ROANOKE, Va. – Stepping outside this Friday morning, you can definitely tell the humidity set in place. We’ll watch a few storms developing in North Carolina, as they could ride up into Southside through midday.

FutureTracker - 12 p.m. Friday

If that were to happen, then the atmosphere would be worked over enough to hold off on any other storms until the evening.

FutureTracker - 10 p.m. Friday

However, we should still be aware of the possibility for some storms after 1 or 2 p.m. If that morning batch of storms doesn’t come to fruition, we’ll be rockin’ and rollin’ with scattered storms all afternoon and evening.

Any storm that does pop this afternoon and evening will have the chance to become strong-to-severe. The main threats include localized flooding and localized wind damage. One or two storms could produce hail or even begin to rotate. We’ll keep a close eye on that.

Storm threats - Friday afternoon and evening

The same front that brings us these storms may bring us a pop-up storm or two Saturday afternoon across either Lynchburg or Southside. However, most of the area will be on the drier side of the system by then.

Odds of storms Saturday

In fact, we’ll notice a gradual drop in the humidity Saturday. By Saturday night, Sunday and Monday, the air will just feel downright refreshing.

Dew points the next few days

So while mowing the yard is questionable Friday due to storms, Saturday through Tuesday looks just fine! We all know it’s needed after the last two weeks of rain.

Mowing forecast Friday through Sunday

By the middle of next week, we’ll begin to warm right back up and introduce storm chances back into the forecast.