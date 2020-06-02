85ºF

Tropical Storm Cristobal forms; earliest third-named storm on record in the Atlantic

The system in the Bay of Campeche has strengthened to tropical storm status

Justin McKee, Meteorologist

Tropical satellite 12 p.m. Tuesday
BAY OF CAMPECHE – The National Hurricane Center began issuing advisories on Tropical Depression 3 Monday afternoon.

Tuesday afternoon, forecasters determined that the system had strengthened into a tropical storm, giving it the name Cristobal.

This is the earliest we’ve used three names on the Atlantic hurricane season list, beating out 2016 when Colin formed on June 5.

The storm is expected to meander in the Bay of Campeche and southern Gulf of Mexico for a few days, dropping tons of rain on southern Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. It will eventually take a turn to the north and we’ll be watching for its possible impacts on the United States.

It appears Gulf Coast states like Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi are at the highest risk of rain, wind and/or storm surge from Cristobal.

Tropical steering currents Sunday 8 a.m. (ECMWF model)
Impacts in our area are looking unlikely at the present time as a ridge of high pressure should keep the storm well to our west.

Tropical steering currents Tuesday 8 a.m. (ECMWF model)
There are no other areas of interest to track right now in the tropics. The next storm that forms in the Atlantic basin will receive the name “Dolly.”

2020 Atlantic basin hurricane names
