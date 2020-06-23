Dolly forms in the North Atlantic and is “barely gettin’ by”

ROANOKE, Va. – The last few weeks have been relatively quiet in the Atlantic Basin, but now Dolly has emerged in the North Atlantic. This storm has yawned, stretched and tried to come to life. Now that it has, it might as well only be working 9 to 5.

Barely gettin’ by, the atmosphere is all takin’ and no givin’ to this storm. Had enough of the Dolly Parton references? Okay, let’s get serious.

This storm is well southeast of Cape Cod and will continue to move east. While it’s briefly a tropical storm, it’s expected to weaken as it moves away from U.S. soil. Odds of any other storm are low right now, thanks to a layer of Saharan Dust that’s made its way into the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico.

We break down what that means in this article without the hype. With the hype that’s going around, it’s enough to make you crazy if you let it.