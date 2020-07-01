Heat, humidity won’t practice social distancing the next several days

ROANOKE, Va. – While many of us practice social distancing in our everyday lives, the heat and humidity will not be doing that. (Nor do we expect them to this time of year.) With that combination, along with a disturbance thousands of feet above us, spotty showers and thunderstorms will be around after about 2 p.m. Wednesday.

As we head deeper into the afternoon and evening, most any spotty storms will be east of the Blue Ridge Parkway. Expect high temperatures for most of the area to be around 85-90° again.

Rain coverage - Wednesday

This weak storm system pulls away to the northeast after Wednesday, leading us to drier weather and a subtle rise in temperatures each day.

Upper air pattern toward the 4th of July weekend

High temperatures Friday and Saturday could get into the low to mid 90s, especially if we can avoid any storms on the 4th of July.

5-day high temperature trend through 7/5/2020

Count on a few things for your Independence Day plans: plenty of water, lightweight and light-colored clothing, sunblock, bug spray (for the evening) and bathing suits. None of that is out of the ordinary for early July.

4th of July forecast - 2020

Storm coverage increases each afternoon from Sunday through early next week, as a weak storm system rides up the East Coast.