Hotter than a firecracker; temps reach 90s Friday and 4th of July

ROANOKE, Va. – Would you expect anything different? As we transition into the ‘Dog Days of Summer,' the forecast calls for some of the hottest weather we’ve seen all of 2020. Highs Friday will be in the low to mid 90s for a good chunk of the region, with the exception being parts of the New River Valley and Highlands.

Friday afternoon's forecast

Thankfully, humidity levels won’t be extreme. This is thanks to a slight breeze out of the north from time to time both Friday and on Independence Day.

Dew point trend for Independence Day

Temperature-wise, we expect a repeat performance for the 4th. We’ll start out mild and a bit muggy. The breeze out of the north will have the same effect during the day, leading highs to be in the low to mid 90s for many by the afternoon.

4th of July planner

As we go later into the afternoon, we’ll be tracking a “backdoor front.” This is a front, or weather boundary, that moves in from the east and northeast. (Most fronts come in from the west.)

This boundary is weak, however, so we’ll only get a few spotty storms out of it late in the afternoon and evening. These start north of 460, with one or two drifting southward during the evening hours.

FutureTracker - Saturday 4 p.m.

Not everyone will get wet. However, because it will be so hot, anything that forms could be briefly strong.

We’ll keep the daily shot for storms in the forecast Sunday through next week, with afternoon highs around 85-90° and nighttime lows around 65-70°.