Heating up with the chance of Mother Nature’s fireworks staying low this Independence Day

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Independence Day! The summer heat we contended with yesterday will be with us once again today. Look for temperatures to start in the 70s, then rise quickly through the 80s and peak in the 90s this afternoon.

Our hottest region today appears to be Southside with highs around 95 degrees. The Roanoke Valley and Lynchburg area also will have a chance at the mid 90s. The New River Valley and Highlands will be a touch cooler with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Independence Day planner (WSLS)

We expect mostly sunny skies for the holiday and rain chances appear low at just 20 percent.

If you’re spending extended time outdoors, be sure you’re applying sunscreen regularly. The UV Index comes in at very high levels this July 4th, with a sunburn possible within 15 to 25 minutes.

Today's UV Index (WSLS)

Turning our attention to this evening’s festivities, many local communities will shoot off fireworks for your viewing pleasure (socially distanced, of course).

It appears it will be a warm evening with partly cloudy skies overhead. I can’t completely rule out storms around fireworks time, but the risk appears pretty low.

Tonight's fireworks forecast (WSLS)

The long holiday weekend will wrap up on Sunday and there could be more storms around, thanks to a backdoor cold front. We’ll also get a little relief from the heat tomorrow as highs peak in the mid to upper 80s, seasonable for this time of year.