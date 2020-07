ROANOKE, Va. – We’ve received several photos of the comet, NEOWISE, in the last several days. If you look northeast between 4 and 5 a.m. Saturday, you will still get to see it. It will transition to the northwest sky during the evenings of July 12 through July 15.

You can scroll through pictures submitted to us below.

Full Screen 1 / 13 Allen Gross - Chatham

Learn more about NEOWISE here.

Submit your pictures of the comet here.

Below is another gallery of the comet from across the world.