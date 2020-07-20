Keep looking! NEOWISE remains visible in the evening sky this week

ROANOKE, Va. – *If you get any pictures of the comet, make sure to send them to us via Pin It.*

NEOWISE is still visible in the evening sky. One thing to note is that many pictures on social media are taken with long exposure camera settings. That allows the comet to appear brighter than it actually is.

When to look

Times are listed below, but are specific to Roanoke. They may change by a few minutes, depending on exactly where you are. Type in your town here to see more exact times. The closer the time is to sunset, the less likely you are to see it. Wait until it gets darker out to look for it.

When to view the comet this week

Where to look

You will have to get away from city lights in order to see it a little more clearly. Binoculars and/or a telescope will be helpful too.

Look northwest and below the Big Dipper. It’s best to get to a high spot, away from buildings and trees.

Where to look for NEOWISE through next week

Make sure to allow some time for your eyes to adjust, as you would any time you’re gazing at the dark sky. The comet is expected to get closest to Earth (64 million miles away) this Wednesday and Thursday

How are comets formed

Comets form when you have a body of gas, rock and/or dust that heats up as it nears the sun. This forms a glowing head with a trail of dust and gas forming the tail. All of that is evident in the pictures shown in this article.