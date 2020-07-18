76ºF

Current heat wave likely to challenge record length next week

Heat relief is not in the cards this weekend or next week as highs stay in the 90s

Justin McKee, Meteorologist

Tags: weather, heat wave, summer, storms
ROANOKE, Va. – You’ve made it to the weekend! As you’re probably aware, it’s been hot lately in our corner of the Commonwealth. In fact, Friday was the the hottest day of 2020 so far in Roanoke and Lynchburg with highs of 98 and 96 degrees, respectively. Roanoke’s heat wave (consecutive 90-degree days) has run to 17 days, which is tied for the second longest on record with heat waves in 1959 and 2007.

While it won’t be quite as hot as yesterday, we’re likely to extend the heat wave to 18 days as highs peak in the 90s again this afternoon. Lynchburg and Southside look to be our hottest regions. The New River Valley will be coolest with highs in the 80s.

A front draped across the region today will provide the lift needed for storms to develop once again. Our western zones stand the highest chance of seeing scattered storms in the afternoon and/or evening. Storm coverage will be lower further to the east. We’ve pegged the Roanoke Valley’s chances at 40 percent.

Folks in the New River Valley will want to be especially mindful of storms later today as the Weather Prediction Center has posted a marginal risk of flash flooding there. The risk for severe weather and/or flooding is low-to-zero elsewhere in our viewing area.

Following today’s front, storm chances look lower Sunday but a few spotty showers and storms can’t be completely ruled out. We’ll have daily shots at scattered storms during the work week.

About the Author: