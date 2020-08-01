Typical summer weekend before potential Isaias impacts

ROANOKE, Va. – You’ve made it to the weekend as well as the first day of August! We’re coming off the hottest month of the year in southwest and central Virginia. Roanoke recorded a high of 90 degrees or higher on 30 of the 31 days during July. It was similarly hot in July across the Lynchburg area and Southside.

July 2020 in Roanoke (WSLS)

On average, August is a slightly cooler month and we’ll lose about an hour of daylight by August 31.

We’ll start the new month with typical summer temperatures this weekend. Highs range from the mid 80s to the low 90s both today and Sunday. Look for some cooler air to filter in for the new work week, with some areas staying in the 70s for highs.

5 day temperature trend (WSLS)

In addition to the seasonable heat, we’ll also have the typical summertime storms during the afternoon and/or evening both days. Look for today’s storm coverage to peak around 4 or 5 p.m. in the heat of the day. Some localized wind damage and/or flooding will be possible in any stronger storms.

Today's chance of rain (WSLS)

Storms develop again around the same timeframe Sunday. The threat for strong winds will be slightly lower than today, while the flooding risk is slightly higher.

Two day flood threat (WSLS)

We continue to track Hurricane Isaias, which will be moving up the east coast of Florida this weekend. The local forecast is coming into focus, with a more inland track for us becoming more likely. That would mean the potential for heavy rain and/or flooding on Monday and Tuesday. The track could still shift back to the east, so stay tuned for updates.