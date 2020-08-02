More storms today before Isaias’ flooding rains arrive

ROANOKE, Va. – Some of us had an active start to the weekend as thunderstorms developed in the afternoon and evening Saturday. One of those storms became strong enough to spawn a tornado that touched down in Botetourt County. We are still waiting to hear if there was any damage caused by the twister and we’ll be sure to let you know when we find out.

More storms will be possible today as a cold front sweeps through the region. Those could form slightly later than yesterday and last into tonight. The storms will be able to use today’s heat and humidity to potentially cause localized wind damage and/or flooding, so stay weather aware through your Sunday.

Sunday planner (WSLS)

All eyes are on Tropical Storm Isaias as we head into the new work week. The storm is currently off the coast of Florida and is making a turn to the north. It appears it will make landfall somewhere along the Carolina coastline Monday night or Tuesday morning, then travel just east of our area by Tuesday afternoon.

Latest Isaias track (WSLS)

We’ll see rounds of rain associated with the moisture of the tropical storm Monday, then the heaviest rain is likely to fall Monday night and Tuesday morning. Rain chances come down by Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The heaviest rain over the next three days is expected to fall in our eastern zones like the Lynchburg area and Southside. The National Weather Service office in Blacksburg has already posted a flash flood watch for some of these areas.

Monday and Tuesday's flood threat (WSLS)

As Isaias approaches, it would be a prudent decision to download the Your Local Weather Authority app, which is available on Apple and Android devices.

It appears we’ll warm up and rain chances will come down some starting Wednesday.