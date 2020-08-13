Stormy pattern continues at times through the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Storms Wednesday moved slow enough to cause localized flooding in parts of the area, as seen below in one part of Giles County.

Our reporter @ShayneDwyerNews is at the Riverview Campground in Giles County where heavy rain has caused standing water in isolated spots. #swvawx #vawx pic.twitter.com/7u7cTGVvaP — Justin McKee (@JustinMcKeeWx) August 12, 2020

That possibility exists throughout the next few days, as our pattern goes unchanged. A front stalls nearby, which will lift our really sticky air. Slow-moving storms form and can produce flooding wherever they do pop. While a few spotty showers will be possible Thursday morning, most of what we see comes after about 11 a.m. or 12 p.m.

Have a Plan B for any outdoor plans Friday, Saturday or Sunday too.

Fast-forward to Friday, and our front is still close by. Whatever we see during the day will be rather hit-or-miss as temperatures warm to about 76-82°. As low pressure inches closer, we may see more numerous storms develop in the NRV and Roanoke Valley during the evening.

What We're Tracking for Friday

A few widely scattered showers will be possible Saturday morning, before storms turn more numerous again after about 11 a.m. or 12 p.m. again.

What We're Tracking for Saturday

By Sunday, the location of our front is key. If it can move just enough to the east, we’ll be a little drier. For now, we’ll keep a 50-50 shot for showers and storms in the forecast during the afternoon and evening.

What We're Tracking for Sunday

Regardless of outdoor plans, this doesn’t look like the ideal pool weekend. Temperatures will be a good 5-7° below average for this time of year.

Weekend planner for 8/14 to 8/16/2020

The one thing that could break up this stormy pattern is another front from the west. If that can clear the area, we’d see a nice drop in humidity late Monday into Tuesday!

FutureTracker - humidity levels