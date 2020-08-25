Cranking up the heat and humidity for a few days as storm chances stay low

ROANOKE, Va. – Temperatures have been gradually trending up after bottoming out this past Friday. We were just shy of the 90° mark in Roanoke on Monday and it appears we break through that threshold this afternoon.

Look for highs in the low 90s across the Roanoke Valley, Lynchburg, Southside and the Highlands. When you factor in the humidity, heat index values could peak in the mid to upper 90s. We also expect abundant sunshine throughout the morning and into the afternoon.

Future Tracker Tuesday 4 p.m. (WSLS)

There could be a line of storms that approaches the area from the north after 5 p.m. The best chance for seeing any of this activity will come in the Highlands. Everyone else is looking at a 20 percent chance of rain.

Future Tracker Tuesday 8 p.m. (WSLS)

Any of those storms could be strong to severe. The primary threat would be damaging wind gusts.

The greatest risk for severe weather is well to our northeast today, across portions of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Maryland.

This evening's severe weather outlook (WSLS)

Look for similarly hot conditions on Wednesday and Thursday with storm chances staying relatively low, save for an isolated storm in the mountains.

The weather could start to get more active by Friday and Saturday as the remnants of Laura push closer to us. We’re pegging Saturday as the wettest day right now.

Weekend planner (WSLS)

A cold front could provide much more pleasant conditions (cooler temperatures, lower humidity and sunshine) for Sunday and early next week.