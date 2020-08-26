Short heat wave continues prior to local impacts from Laura

ROANOKE, Va. – Hurricane Laura is in the process of rapid intensification, as it moves through very warm Gulf waters. The storm will likely be a Category 3 hurricane as it makes landfall late tonight near the Texas-Louisiana border.

Tropical tracker for the next few days - Laura

For us, this will mean rain and storms Saturday. Its exact path will determine exactly how much rain you see.

Most forecast data indicates that 1-2″ of rain will be possible. Isolated higher totals cannot be ruled out, especially if we get a southeast wind around Laura to move up our mountains.

Laura weakens but brings rain and storms to us Saturday

The main thing we’ll watch out for is localized flooding. Given a saturated soil, a few downed limbs cannot be ruled out. Any time you’re dealing with a system of tropical nature, you have to at least entertain the possibility of rotating storms too. The threat is fairly low, but not necessarily zero.

Storm threats Saturday afternoon and evening from Laura

Post-Laura, things turn quieter and a lot nicer. Sunday will be the pick day of the weekend for sure! It will be breezy at times, but we’ll notice humidity levels tumble behind the storm.

FutureTracker - humidity levels by Sunday

Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s Wednesday through Friday, but will take a hit Saturday as we see rain from Laura. We’re back in the low to mid 80s Sunday.

High temperature trend from Wednesday through Sunday

By next Monday, morning temperatures will start in the 50s and lower 60s...very refreshing!