Sunshine, lower humidity to end the weekend, but rain will be back soon

ROANOKE, Va. – The remnants of Laura have merged with a cold front, which passed through the area overnight. High pressure will set up to our northwest today, providing partly to mostly sunny skies throughout the day.

Behind the front, we’re slightly cooler this morning. Everyone will feel the 60s when they walk out the door this morning. Temperatures rise through the 70s and peak in the low to mid 80s in most locations this afternoon.

Future Tracker Sunday 5 p.m. (WSLS)

The biggest thing you’ll notice about the weather today is the reduced humidity! We expect dew points to settle in the upper 50s, which should feel very comfortable.

How's it going to feel the next three days? (WSLS)

Unfortunately, more moisture will filter in Monday and Tuesday, so it’ll be a short-lived break from the typical summer humidity.

The same batch of high pressure that will give us nice weather today will be a factor in our expected cloudy, damp and cool conditions Monday. If you’ve lived here for a few years, you’ve probably heard the term that we’re referring to: it’s going to be a “wedge” set-up.

Highs will only rise into the 70s, we’ll have the clouds locked in and a storm system approaching from the south and west will provide the moisture needed for rounds of rain.

What the wedge means for Monday (WSLS)

Monday could feature a risk for severe weather and/or flooding, so it’s a good idea to stay weather aware as you head back to work or school tomorrow.

Most models are hinting at one to two inches of rain through Monday night.