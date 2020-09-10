It’s the peak of hurricane season, and it looks like it...

ROANOKE, Va. – Historically speaking, Sept. 10 is the peak of hurricane season in the Atlantic basin. The ocean water is warmer, and this is when more storms typically form off the West Coast of Africa. You can look back to 2017, as Irma was making landfall in Florida around this time. In 2018, Florence was moving at a snail’s pace toward the coast of North Carolina.

When tropical systems happen most frequently

We are tracking quite a few storms in the Atlantic Basin, as seen at the top of the article. Paulette and Rene will move away from the U.S., and there’s no immediate threat to our area or the East Coast within the next 10 days.

As storms continue to develop off the West Coast of Africa, however, we will need to keep an eye out. One particular computer model has numerous storms in the open Atlantic, including Paulette and Rene, early next week.

Tropical tracker by next Monday

We’re already on record pace this hurricane season, with only four storm names left on the list.

Where we are on the list of storm names as of 9/10/2020

Once we run out of names, which looks likely, we shift toward the Greek alphabet. Any storm after Wilfred will be assigned a letter, like Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, etc.

Storm names once we get to the Greek alphabet