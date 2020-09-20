Happy (early Fall)! October air continues through the final days of summer

ROANOKE, Va. – Man! It is cold out there (at least for this time of year). Temperatures Sunday morning start in the 40s for many, with even some 30s in parts of the New River Valley, Highlands and West Virginia mountains.

Grab the jacket before heading out today. We’ll see a bright, blue sky which will at least help put our afternoon temperatures in the 60s. Get out to the many local farms and orchards in our area to celebrate the early arrival of fall.

Forecast for the Sunflower Festival on Sept 20, 2020

The crystal clear sky continues into the night. That, combined with dry and and a calm wind, is a recipe for more chilly weather. Spend the evening by the firepit, but add the jacket again. Overnight lows will eventually fall into the upper 30s and low to mid 40s once again by Monday morning.

Morning lows from 9/21 to 9/25/2020

As you can tell from the graphic above, a gradual warming trend will take shape mid-to-late week. As high pressure begins to move toward the east, the wind turns out of the south to supply us with warmer air.

High pressure keeps us warmer later this week

We’ll be back in the 70s and even lower 80s by Wednesday and Thursday.

Late Thursday, however, we’ll have to keep a close eye on the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta. If this rides a little farther north, we could be in for a decent amount of rain Friday and Saturday. If it’s suppressed farther south of here, then we’ll have nothing really to worry about.

Two possible scenarios regarding Tropical Storm Beta