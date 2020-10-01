Cold front makes early October feel like late October starting Friday

ROANOKE, Va. – With Thursday comes the start to October, and it is going to feel like it. High temperatures will climb into the 60s and 70s area-wide.

Forecast high temperatures for Thursday, 10/1/2020

Thursday also marks three months left to what has been one of the wettest years on record in our area. While we don’t expect anything like we saw earlier this week, a cold front will help spark some late day and evening showers east of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

FutureTracker - late Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening

These will drift north and east through the night, as the front glides through the area. Behind that, another shot of autumn air comes in on a breezy northwest wind. High temperatures Friday afternoon will be about 10° lower than Thursday, making things feel more like the end of October by Friday and Saturday.

FutureTracker - Friday afternoon

If the wind can calm down enough Friday night into Saturday morning, temperatures will fall into the 30s and 40s. Patches of frost will be possible in parts of the New River Valley and the Highlands first thing Saturday morning.

Forecast low temperatures for Saturday, 10/3/2020

This is all thanks to a sliver of Canadian air that slides south into the region. This should keep things relatively cool throughout the day Saturday, which will be nice for the many fall festivities going on.

Fall festivities forecast for Saturday, 10/3/2020

Not included are events at Williams Orchard, Woods Farm, Fall on the Farm on Richdale, Layman Family Farm and so much more.

A few showers will be possible Sunday evening into Monday morning. Beyond that, we actually begin to warm back up. Next Wednesday could be around 75-80° in Roanoke, Lynchburg and Southside.