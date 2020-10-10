Umbrellas needed! What’s left of Delta and a warm front give us a soggy weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Hurricane Delta made landfall in Louisiana Friday evening as a Category 2 storm. It’s now a tropical storm and is moving to the north-northeast. The system will continue to weaken over land today. An associated warm front is draped across the southeast and is driving rain into our area this morning.

Look for shower chances to be highest through midday, with more breaks from the rain expected during the afternoon and evening. The clouds and rain keep temperatures slightly below-average.

Saturday planner (WSLS)

More widespread rain redevelops overnight and we see a localized flood threat emerge. A flood watch has already been posted from 4 a.m. Sunday to 8 a.m. Monday for parts of the New River Valley and Southside.

Flood watch Sunday 4 a.m. - Monday 8 a.m. (WSLS)

The front is directly overhead Sunday and eventually lifts north of us Monday. Once that happens, we’ll see the faucet turned off.

What we're tracking Sunday 8 p.m. (WSLS)

From now through Monday morning, we expect 1 to 3 inches of rain around the area. Some isolated spots could get up to 4 inches of rain!

Delta rainfall potential (WSLS)

A cold front passes through Monday night, sending drier air our way. Look for plenty of sunshine Tuesday through Thursday. We’ll see above-average temperatures after our cool weekend.