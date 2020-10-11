Tracking rain and localized flooding as Delta’s remnants continue to move through

ROANOKE, Va. – We started the weekend on a soggy note as Saturday featured numerous showers associated with what was once Hurricane Delta. The highest totals we’ve seen so far have been near the border of Virginia and North Carolina. Those areas have seen 1-2″ of rain already. If you live further north, you’ve been a bit drier.

Rainfall from Delta so far (WSLS)

We have 1-2″ of additional rain on the way as the remnants of Delta move closer to us today and tonight. A flood watch is in effect for Roanoke and areas to the south and southwest. The clouds and rain keep temperatures from moving much as we generally stay in the 60s for the next 24 hours.

What we're tracking Sunday 8 a.m. (WSLS)

The storm system will pass over us late tonight into Monday morning. Look for the bulk of the rain to exit the area by midday tomorrow. We can’t competely rule out a shower tomorrow afternoon, but it’ll be much drier than what we’re dealing with today! We also should be a few degrees warmer Monday as highs return to the 70s for most locations.

Future Tracker Monday 4 p.m. (WSLS)

A Tuesday morning cold front should clear out any residual Delta moisture and give us a return to quiet conditions. Behind the front, you can expect more sunshine and comfortable temperatures for the middle of the week.

What we're tracking Tuesday 8 a.m. (WSLS)

Another front is expected to pass through on Friday, bringing our next chance of rain. Behind that front, we expect a big dip in temperatures for next weekend.