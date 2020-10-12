Delta departs; two fronts reinforce autumnal air throughout the week

ROANOKE, Va. – Following our sixth round of tropical remnants this season, we’ll gradually see some changes throughout the week that lead to more favorable fall weather. Monday, however, starts with a Dense Fog Advisory for areas closest to I-77 until 10 a.m.

Dense Fog Advisory for Monday, 10/12/2020

Make sure to use extra caution and avoid using high beams if you run into some thicker pockets of fog this morning. Other parts of the area are seeing some fog and mist as well, thanks to the moisture that Delta has brought.

Only a few showers are expected throughout the day as the remnants of Delta depart to the east. We’ll keep the clouds around for the most part with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

FutureTracker Monday afternoon

The front that helps push the remnants of Delta out of here will move in Tuesday morning, with mostly mountain showers early on. We’ll start with clouds and pockets of fog once again.

FutureTracker Tuesday morning

As the front clears the area, though, the weather turns nicer and certainly less humid. We’ll be in the 70s for daytime highs, but it will feel much more pleasant. Lows by Wednesday morning fall into the 40s, thanks to the drier air, clearer sky and calmer wind.

Hour by hour humidity for Tuesday 10/13/2020

That’s just an appetizer for what’s to come later in the week. Our second cold front moves through Friday. This will spark a few showers. Once it clears, however, a reinforcing shot of fall air makes its presence felt.

What We're Tracking by the weekend of the 17th and 18th of October 2020

Highs Friday through the weekend will be in the 50s and 60s. Saturday and Sunday mornings will be in the 30s and 40s with frost possible. If you had fall activities planned this past weekend that fell through, this coming weekend looks much better for them!