Earth’s hottest September on record was in 2020

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Last week, we told you that the Arctic saw its second-lowest sea ice minimum on record in September. Now, we’re getting word that the Earth as a whole has set another sobering record.

Scientists at NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) say that global land and ocean surface temperatures came in 1.75 degrees Fahrenheit above the 20th-century average last month. That mark beats out September 2015 and 2016, which were previously tied as the hottest on record.

All of the top ten hottest Septembers on record have occurred since 2005 and the top seven have all been in the last seven years.

We told you in previous articles that July and August had been very hot globally as well. 2020 as a whole will likely end as a top three hottest year on record. It’s currently in the second spot behind 2016.

