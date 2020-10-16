‘Cuddle alert’ goes into effect as temps fall into the 30s by Saturday morning

ROANOKE, Va. – We are tracking a fairly strong cold front moving through the area Friday, leading to the development of a few light rain showers during the afternoon. Most of the day will actually be dry outside of that.

FutureTracker - 5 p.m. Friday

Because the front is moving through during the daytime, our high temperature has already happened. Temperatures will level out before falling throughout the afternoon.

Hourly planner for Friday, 10/16/2020

A clear sky and calming wind behind the front will allow temperatures to fall into the 30s by Saturday and Sunday mornings, meaning that frost will be a possibility. Make sure to cover up any sensitive plants before heading to bed.

Morning lows on 10/17 and 10/18/2020

In addition, it might not be a bad idea to fill up your tires. We were just around 75-80° Thursday afternoon. For every 10° drop in temperatures, tire pressure drops by 1 psi.

Temperature drop and tire pressure

Outside of that, this weekend will be really enjoyable. The leaves are changing, and there are plenty of festivals/activities to take part in. By midday Saturday, expect temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

Fall festivities forecast for Saturday, 10/17/2020

While this will be some of the coolest daytime air we’ve had in months, it will still be sunny and nice! If this fall weather isn’t your cup of tea, however, you’ll be happy to know that we warm right back up next week.

Upper air pattern next week

The jet stream retreats north, meaning the autumn air does so as well. We’ll be back in the 70s for highs and 50s for lows as soon as Monday and Tuesday.