A week divided: November winds and chill to start; warmer air prevails later

ROANOKE, Va. – A cold front that passed through Sunday has changed the way we feel already Monday morning. The air is drier, and there’s an added nip thanks to a gusty northwest wind. That wind will keep up through much of the day Monday.
This will keep afternoon temperatures 10° cooler than Sunday, despite the fact that we’ll see wall-to-wall sunshine throughout the day.
That crystal clear sky continues into most of the night, which should bode well for sky-gazers! The Leonid meteor shower peaks early Tuesday morning with 10-15 shooting stars visible per hour.
While that’s going on, folks in Honduras and Nicaragua will be dealing with their second major hurricane in as many weeks. The forecast path for Iota is eerily similar to that of Eta.
However, it isn’t expected to curve back north like Eta did.
Instead, we’ll be dealt a blast of cold air through mid-week. This may actually be enough to send temperatures below freezing Wednesday and Thursday mornings, which is something that hasn’t happened yet this fall in Lynchburg or Roanoke.
For Lynchburg, this will be the latest first fall freeze on record!
As soon as we cool down, we warm right back up. The jet stream retreats north, allowing temperatures to rise well into the 60s late this week and into the weekend.
The trend through Thanksgiving is for temperatures to be above average (average is mid 50s during the day and mid 30s at night).
Precipitation trends start to buckle a bit, as we may have a front or two pass through next week.