Week starts off cool before the turkey gets a warmer day

ROANOKE, Va. – A cold front passed through the region Sunday night and early Monday morning. Any rain associated with that front will continue to move east throughout the morning. Behind that, the wind gradually picks up with sustained speeds of 10-20 mph and occasionally higher gusts.

Wind speed and direction for Monday, 11/23/2020

This wind out of the northwest will keep things cooler, despite the fact that we’ll see clouds decreasing throughout the day Monday. Expect high temperatures to be right where they should be this time of year - in the 50s.

High temperature forecast for Monday, 11/23/2020

As the wind backs off a bit, temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday mornings will start in the 30s with highs each day in the 50s. By Wednesday night and Thursday morning, another front will move in. This, too, will produce showers during that time frame. The chance for anything stronger will likely be farther north of here.

What we're tracking through Thanksgiving 2020

As the day goes on, the weather improves from west to east on Thanksgiving. Expect high temperatures during the afternoon to reach into the 60s - about 10 to 15° above average.

Thanksgiving planner as of Monday, 11/23/2020

We’re dry on Black Friday and most of Small Business Saturday. Our next rain maker comes in Sunday, with much colder weather appearing likely to start December.