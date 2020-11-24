Good news! Forecast for Thanksgiving looking more optimistic!

ROANOKE, Va. – Defrosting the turkey outside might not do the trick Tuesday morning, as a lot of us are starting out around the freezing mark. We’ll eventually make our way back into the 50s both Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons, which is seasonable for late November.

We’ll be tracking a front Wednesday. Ahead of it, some drizzle may develop along the Blue Ridge Parkway. Scattered rain showers begin moving in from the west during the evening.

FutureTracker - Wednesday evening

As the front draws closer, showers will move from west to east overnight into early Thanksgiving morning.

FutureTracker - early Thanksgiving morning

The speed and lack of deep moisture with this system is good news for us, because it means rain moves east earlier on Thanksgiving. A nice breeze out of the west will help us gradually break into some sunshine.

FutureTracker - Thanksgiving afternoon

We’ll start the day out around 45-50°, with midday temperatures climbing toward 60°. Highs will be well into the 60s during the afternoon, which is about 10-15° above average for this time of year.

Thanksgiving planner as of Tuesday, 11/24/2020

The warmest Thanksgiving on record was back in 2007 when the Roanoke Valley hit 73°.

We’ll keep things unseasonably warm Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, with most of each day looking dry too.

Decorating forecast after Thanksgiving Day

Another storm system rises north from the Gulf Coast and could mean heavy rain late Sunday into Monday. Beyond that storm system, colder air dives in from the north to start out the month of December.

Upper level air pattern in early December

If another Gulf system can develop in the first week of December, we could see some wintry weather. That’s purely speculation at this point, but is a pattern worth watching.