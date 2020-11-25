Thanksgiving 2020 to be one of the warmest on record in parts of the area

ROANOKE, Va. – Clouds continue to stream in Wednesday, though we stay dry for most of the day (outside of some patchy drizzle near the Parkway). Temperatures, therefore, will only get into the 50s like the past few days.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday, 11/25/2020

Most rain holds off until later at night. A cold front passes through the region overnight, bringing some pockets of heavy rain before sunrise on Thanksgiving.

FutureTracker - 4 a.m. Thanksgiving

After sunrise, the rain is out of here! We’ll gradually break out into more sunshine, with a relatively comforting breeze out of the west.

FutureTracker - 10 a.m. Thursday

This means temperatures will rise well into the 60s as soon as lunch time. There will be plenty of time to get outside and toss the pigskin prior to stuffing our faces!

Thanksgiving Day planner - 2020

If you’ve stuck to your guns and held off on decorating for Christmas/the holidays, the weather looks like it will cooperate for you throughout the weekend. We’ll stay warm Black Friday and on Small Business Saturday.

Decorating forecast after Thanksgiving Day

Sunday may not be quite as warm, but most forecast data holds off on rain until later that night. A potent storm system digs into the Gulf, pulling up a lot of moisture. This means rounds of heavy rain will be possible Sunday night into Monday.

What We're Tracking by Monday - 11/30/2020

Colder air pours in on the back side of this system, which means a decent amount of mountain snow later Monday into Tuesday. Some light snow accumulations might make it as far east as the New River Valley, Highlands and higher elevations of the Roanoke Valley. Regardless, it will get very windy and much colder to start the month of December.