Winter Storm Watch issued for much of Southwest, Central Virginia ahead of Wednesday’s snow, freezing rain

ROANOKE, Va. – Winter weather is on its way to Southwest and Central Virginia.

On Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for much of the region beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

[Check out Chris Michaels’ full breakdown for what we can expect with this system.]

Depending on where you are you’ll see no or very little snow to more than 6 inches!

Snow accumulation forecast for Wednesday, 12/16/2020 as of Monday, 12/14/2020

Because of how this system works, many will see ice, as well as snow.

“Ice accumulations up to two-tenths of an inch possible along the Blue Ridge,” according to the Watch.

That ice will make driving difficult and could lead to some power outages.