Winter Storm Watch issued for much of Southwest, Central Virginia ahead of Wednesday’s snow, freezing rain

Snow forecast may change, depending on the exact track of the system

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for much of the region from 7 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, to 1 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15.
ROANOKE, Va. – Winter weather is on its way to Southwest and Central Virginia.

On Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for much of the region beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

[Check out Chris Michaels’ full breakdown for what we can expect with this system.]

Depending on where you are you’ll see no or very little snow to more than 6 inches!

Snow accumulation forecast for Wednesday, 12/16/2020 as of Monday, 12/14/2020
Because of how this system works, many will see ice, as well as snow.

“Ice accumulations up to two-tenths of an inch possible along the Blue Ridge,” according to the Watch.

That ice will make driving difficult and could lead to some power outages.

