Hold onto your hat! Strong wind gusts for some through midday Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. – After Tuesday’s brief warmup, it’s back to your regularly-scheduled winter Wednesday. The wind will pick up through the first half of the day. This is when we could see wind gusts of 30-45 mph along the southern half of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Wednesday's wind speed and wind gust forecast

That’s why the National Weather Service in Blacksburg issued a Wind Advisory until 1 p.m. Wednesday (see image at the top of the article).

The wind will tone it down a bit during the afternoon, but it will still be pretty breezy at times. That, in combination with colder air, will make it feel like the 20s and 30s across much of the region.

Wind chill forecast for Wednesday afternoon

At least we expect a decrease in clouds (#glasshalffull).

Come Thursday, energy from a storm system over the Desert Southwest may just clip parts of the region. If there’s any chance of snow in the first half of the day, it will likely be along and west of I-77. Most of us stay dry Thursday, and all of us stay dry Friday as the storm track is shoved south.

What we're tracking - Friday, 1/22/2021

High pressure comes into control of our weather, bringing colder air from the north for the weekend. At the same token, high pressure leads to sinking air and decreasing clouds. So, expect more sun Saturday with gradually increasing clouds Sunday.

What we're tracking - Sunday, 1/24/2021

These clouds come ahead of our next rainmaker. Our storm system will come in from the west as our colder air retreats. We expect mostly a cold rain Monday, but a brief period of freezing rain farther north can’t be ruled out.

What we're tracking - Monday, 1/25/2021

As colder air comes in on the back edge of this, we could see a wintry mix develop Tuesday morning. That’s a trend we’ll continue to watch over the next 5-6 days.