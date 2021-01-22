Enjoy a cold and calm weekend before Monday turns all soggy on us

What we're tracking for the weekend of 1/23 and 1/24/2021

ROANOKE, Va. – One consistent part of our weather this week has been the wind, so we might as well finish strong. Wind speeds Friday will range from 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 20 to 35 mph along and west of the Parkway.

Friday's wind speed and wind gust forecast

Temperatures, however, will be similar to what we had Thursday. Highs top out in the 40s in the New River Valley and Highlands and 50s elsewhere. Get outside, and enjoy it, because the weekend is looking colder.

High temperature forecast for Friday, 1/22/2021

That will especially be the case in the mornings when we awake to temperatures in the 20s. Highs Saturday will range from the 30s in the New River Valley to 40s elsewhere. We’re all in the 40s with increasing clouds later Sunday.

Weekend forecast for 1/23 and 1/24/2021

Those clouds come ahead of our next weather system. There’s not a firm source of cold air, meaning that the potential for wintry weather is pretty low Monday. The only exception to that might be near and north of I-64, where we could see a period of freezing rain later on.

What we're tracking - Monday, 1/25/2021

Much of Tuesday and Wednesday are calm.

However, high pressure (our cold air source) will be locked in north of here. At the same time, another storm system will be coming in from the west. This could mean a heightened potential for snow/wintry weather in our region Wednesday night and Thursday.

Next two weather makers - Monday (1/25) and Thursday (1/28)