Own that ponytail, work that updo! Wind whips through Wednesday morning

ROANOKE, Va. – All joking aside from the article’s headline, Tuesday is going to be quite the blustery day. A Wind Advisory is in effect until Wednesday morning, since gusts could reach as high as 50 mph along and west of the Parkway.

Wind advisory in effect through Wednesday morning, 2/3/2021

Given how wet the ground is from recent rain and snow, it’s possible that we see some localized tree damage and/or power outages.

Outside of that, expect it to be another raw day. Highs will only be around freezing in the New River Valley. Elsewhere, we reach the upper 30s and lower 40s.

High temperature forecast for Tuesday, 2/2/2021

Wind chills will be lower at times, and that’s a trend that carries over into Wednesday morning too.

Wind chills start in the single digits west of Blacksburg and into Floyd County. We’ll feel like the teens in the Roanoke Valley and 20s elsewhere.

Wind chills Wednesday morning, 2/3/2021

This is just an appetizer for what we expect early next week.

Before we can get to that, however, we expect a subtle warming trend through Friday. Friday starts with rain showers and ends with a breeze. Saturday looks dry, but Sunday has piqued our interest.

Friday’s front will be to our east, with a second front to the west. That’s the front that brings much colder air to the region next Monday.

What we're tracking - Saturday, 2/6/2021

There are two ways that this can pan out.

If Front #2 moves faster, then we won’t have the opportunity for a storm to ride up from the south and deliver widespread snow. However, if it’s slower - that opportunity comes Sunday.

Snow scenarios for Sunday, 2/7/2021

Regardless, it’s likely that once Front #2 passes, we see the coldest air of the season.

Jet stream dips big time heading into Monday, 2/8/2021

In fact, there have been some indications in the data that this could wind up being our coldest air in two-to-three years.

Stay with us for updates regarding Sunday’s snow potential and the potential for Arctic air to reach southwest and central Virginia.

